The lizard that saved the day

I took the brolly girls to a lovely restaurant in a little place along the Great Ocean Road today. I found it just before covid struck early last year and finally could take them today. It's called The Perch because birds come into feeders around the place. Not many birds were there today so I took the girls over to another little garden attached to a convenient store. It was in need of some TLC and again not many birds! We were about to leave when I spotted this lizard and took photos for 5 mins. Then all of a sudden over 20 birds flew and mayhem then occured. If we had not stopped for the lizard we would have left without seeing the birds - and the birds were also a reason I took the girls :)