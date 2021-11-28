Previous
Next
18 ducklings by gilbertwood
Photo 2720

18 ducklings

i was very surprised to find this large family in the Botanical Gardens today. There has been very little activity there this spring - but obviously not from this family!!
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
745% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Wow so many ducklings, I wonder how many will survive
November 28th, 2021  
Valerie Chesney ace
Oh Wow....Mum & Dad have their work cut out....Wonderful capture..
November 28th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise