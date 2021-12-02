Previous
Sheer delight :) by gilbertwood
Photo 2724

Sheer delight :)

Sulli discovered that the waves were a lot of fun yesterday and loved every moment. The day before he was very hesitant and had to be held and wouldn't even put his feet in. What a difference a day makes :)
Denise Wood

julia ace
Summer is going to be lots of fun..
December 2nd, 2021  
