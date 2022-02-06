Sign up
Photo 2756
Too many to swallow!
I was delighted to find the swallows had gathered on the swing bridge at Lake Pertobe. This is only half of them - too difficult to capture all of them - unless I hopped into the lake!!
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22
1
0
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
3098
photos
194
followers
95
following
755% complete
2749
2750
2751
2752
2753
2754
2755
2756
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments: 1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
5th February 2022 7:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
birds
,
swallow
Rob Z
ace
What a marvellous catch - so many of them lined up!
February 6th, 2022
