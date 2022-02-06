Previous
Too many to swallow! by gilbertwood
Too many to swallow!

I was delighted to find the swallows had gathered on the swing bridge at Lake Pertobe. This is only half of them - too difficult to capture all of them - unless I hopped into the lake!!
6th February 2022 6th Feb 22

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Rob Z ace
What a marvellous catch - so many of them lined up!
February 6th, 2022  
