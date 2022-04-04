Sign up
Photo 2763
looking for trolls
I have Raff every Monday now, and we often go for big walks/rides around the park nearby. When we go over bridges Raff always has to check that no trolls live under them :)
4th April 2022
4th Apr 22
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2763
photos
192
followers
95
following
Tags
bridge
,
park
,
boy
,
grandson
,
tricycle
,
trolls
