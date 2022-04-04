Previous
looking for trolls by gilbertwood
looking for trolls

I have Raff every Monday now, and we often go for big walks/rides around the park nearby. When we go over bridges Raff always has to check that no trolls live under them :)
Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
