Photo 2772
Starry starry night
My sister and I visited "The Lume" exhibition of the digital artworks of Vincent Van Gogh this week. It is a spectacular interactive exhibition that I highly recommend you visit if it's anywhere near you.
11th June 2022
11th Jun 22
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
8th June 2022 1:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
exhibition
,
van-gogh
Babs
ace
Oh wow this is fabulous.
June 11th, 2022
