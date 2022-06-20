Previous
Surfing brolly style by gilbertwood
Photo 2773

Surfing brolly style

Saturday was an amazing clear day for the middle of winter, so the brolly girls decided they needed to go to the beach for a surf. As we didn't have surf boards, we used the next best thing - our brollies :)
20th June 2022 20th Jun 22

