Photo 2782
River steam
Although heading to Queensland (the sunshine state) we travelled inland and woke to -4 degrees on the second morning! The frost and "steaming" river were wonderful :)
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
0
0
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2782
photos
180
followers
94
following
762% complete
2775
2776
2777
2778
2779
2780
2781
2782
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
30th July 2022 9:26am
Tags
river
,
holiday
,
cold
,
frost
