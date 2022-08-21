Previous
Next
River steam by gilbertwood
Photo 2782

River steam

Although heading to Queensland (the sunshine state) we travelled inland and woke to -4 degrees on the second morning! The frost and "steaming" river were wonderful :)
21st August 2022 21st Aug 22

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
762% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise