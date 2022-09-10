Sign up
Photo 2783
The Brolly girls pay tribute to the Queen
Paddington also joined us to thank the Queen for her 70 years of service to the Commonwealth.
R.I.P Queen Elizabeth.
10th September 2022
10th Sep 22
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Tags
queen
,
bear
,
umbrella
,
paddington
,
brolly-girls
Annie D
ace
lovely tribute :)
September 11th, 2022
