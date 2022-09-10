Previous
The Brolly girls pay tribute to the Queen
Photo 2783

The Brolly girls pay tribute to the Queen

Paddington also joined us to thank the Queen for her 70 years of service to the Commonwealth.
R.I.P Queen Elizabeth.
10th September 2022

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Annie D ace
lovely tribute :)
September 11th, 2022  
