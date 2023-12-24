Previous
Merry Christmas from my backyard in Australia by gilbertwood
Merry Christmas from my backyard in Australia

To everyone one on 365 Merry Christmas - although I don't post a lot on here, I think of you all often, so I wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a healthy and happy New Year :)
Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Brian ace
Merry Christmas Denise to you and yours from Melbourne
December 24th, 2023  
Diana ace
Merry Christmas Denise, such wonderful shots of your visitors.
December 24th, 2023  
Peter ace
What a lovely colourful triptych panel Denise Happy Christmas to you:)
December 24th, 2023  
