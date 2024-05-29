Sign up
Previous
Photo 2842
Country school
One of the best things about walking out in the bush is coming across sights like this. There is a little school down and over the creek on the right.(not visible)
29th May 2024
29th May 24
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Tags
school
,
bush
,
bicycles
Diana
ace
Beautiful find and capture.
May 29th, 2024
Merrelyn
ace
It would be much nicer to be in a school surrounded by bush rather than in the middle of a suburb.
May 29th, 2024
