Country school by gilbertwood
Photo 2842

Country school

One of the best things about walking out in the bush is coming across sights like this. There is a little school down and over the creek on the right.(not visible)
29th May 2024 29th May 24

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Diana ace
Beautiful find and capture.
May 29th, 2024  
Merrelyn ace
It would be much nicer to be in a school surrounded by bush rather than in the middle of a suburb.
May 29th, 2024  
