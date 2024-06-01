Sign up
Previous
Photo 2843
Winter welcome
Today is our first day of winter - a season that's not my favourite! However this bubble on the the wet leaves looked like a good welcome :)
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
1
1
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
1st June 2024 10:10am
winter
,
leaves
,
wet
,
bubble
Babs
ace
What a great shot. A very grey and wet day here today for the start of winter. Poured all day and still raining now fav
June 1st, 2024
