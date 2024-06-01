Previous
Winter welcome by gilbertwood
Today is our first day of winter - a season that's not my favourite! However this bubble on the the wet leaves looked like a good welcome :)
1st June 2024

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Babs
What a great shot. A very grey and wet day here today for the start of winter. Poured all day and still raining now fav
June 1st, 2024  
