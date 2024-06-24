Sign up
Photo 2851
Camouflage
This brown goshawk tried it's best to hide from me - but luckily I saw it go up into that spot :)
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
bird
australia
goshawk
Faye Turner
Nicely spotted and captured
June 24th, 2024
