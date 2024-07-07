Previous
Perched on a hill by gilbertwood
A rare occassion of all my grandchildren (plus my sister's one) gathered at the playground on a sunny winter's day. It was a 24 hour momentas only 2 live here!
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
781% complete

Diana ace
How wonderful that you were able to see them all, a lovely memory shot.
July 7th, 2024  
