Previous
Watching the waves go by by gilbertwood
Photo 2867

Watching the waves go by

Our weather has been terrible although we're supposed to be celebrating spring! Here's someone rugged up watching the wild ocean.
20th September 2024 20th Sep 24

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
785% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Wow they are brave. It has been so cold up here too, we have had our wood burner lit in the evenings for the last week.
September 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise