Photo 2867
Watching the waves go by
Our weather has been terrible although we're supposed to be celebrating spring! Here's someone rugged up watching the wild ocean.
20th September 2024
20th Sep 24
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Tags
weather
,
ocean
,
waves
,
cold
Babs
ace
Wow they are brave. It has been so cold up here too, we have had our wood burner lit in the evenings for the last week.
September 20th, 2024
