Quokka cuteness

I had a quick trip over to Perth, W.A last week and managed a day trip to Rottnest Island. This is where the largest colony of quokkas live (only a few others on the WA outh/west mainland) Theyare related to the kangaroo & wallaby families but much, much smaller - about the size of a cat.They are also known as the happiest animals because their faces always look like they are smiling :)