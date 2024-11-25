Previous
It's that time of the year again! by gilbertwood
It's that time of the year again!

Yesterday Sulli had the pleasure of letting the Christmas bears out of their suitcase where they live for 11 months of the year. He had a wonderful time, and many of the bears sing or play music so we had a choir most of the day :)
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
790% complete

