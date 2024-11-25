Sign up
Previous
Photo 2884
It's that time of the year again!
Yesterday Sulli had the pleasure of letting the Christmas bears out of their suitcase where they live for 11 months of the year. He had a wonderful time, and many of the bears sing or play music so we had a choir most of the day :)
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
0
0
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2884
photos
136
followers
72
following
2877
2878
2879
2880
2881
2882
2883
2884
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
25th November 2024 9:49am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
bears
,
grandchild
