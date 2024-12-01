Sign up
Previous
Photo 2885
Welcome to summer!
Today is the first day of summer but I'm happy to say we have had over an inch of rain for the weekend. We've had a very dry spring so this was a welcome rain. The lorikeets still came for their daily feed - although very soggy seeds!
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
1
3
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2885
photos
136
followers
72
following
2878
2879
2880
2881
2882
2883
2884
2885
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
30th November 2024 6:33pm
Tags
birds
,
rain
,
summer
,
lorikeets
Diana
ace
Fabulous action shot and great timing, I love all the flying drops.
December 1st, 2024
