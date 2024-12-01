Previous
Welcome to summer! by gilbertwood
Welcome to summer!

Today is the first day of summer but I'm happy to say we have had over an inch of rain for the weekend. We've had a very dry spring so this was a welcome rain. The lorikeets still came for their daily feed - although very soggy seeds!
Denise Wood

Diana ace
Fabulous action shot and great timing, I love all the flying drops.
December 1st, 2024  
