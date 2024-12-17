Sign up
Previous
Photo 2891
Full moon rising
I was fortunate to be in the right place when the moon rose so that the Fletcher Jones Ball was in front of it briefly!
17th December 2024
17th Dec 24
3
3
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
15th December 2024 9:43pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
night
,
moon
,
ball
Diana
ace
Such a magical sight and capture.
December 17th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Super!
December 17th, 2024
Babs
ace
Excellent timing what a great shot fav
December 17th, 2024
