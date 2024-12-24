Previous
Only in Australia by gilbertwood
Only in Australia

This is Santa's mode of transport when he tours around Australia! I wish everyone a safe and happy Christmas with your families and friends.
24th December 2024 24th Dec 24

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Sally Ings ace
So creative. Fun set up
December 23rd, 2024  
