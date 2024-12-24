Sign up
Previous
Photo 2892
Only in Australia
This is Santa's mode of transport when he tours around Australia! I wish everyone a safe and happy Christmas with your families and friends.
24th December 2024
24th Dec 24
1
0
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2892
photos
134
followers
72
following
2885
2886
2887
2888
2889
2890
2891
2892
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
22nd December 2024 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
christmas
,
australia
,
santa
Sally Ings
ace
So creative. Fun set up
December 23rd, 2024
