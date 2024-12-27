Sign up
Previous
Photo 2893
A bird tree
I found this tree in a small town coming home from my Christmas celebrations. There were 100's of corellas in the area and this is just a portion of them!
27th December 2024
27th Dec 24
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
27th December 2024 1:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
birds
,
corella
Linda Godwin
Wow, I imagine it wasn't quiet until they settled in. Super find!
December 27th, 2024
Babs
ace
They do love going round in gangs don't they.
December 27th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wow, that's quite a group. Nice shot and find.
December 27th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Wow! So many in one place!
December 28th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning - such a crowd !
December 28th, 2024
