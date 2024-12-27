Previous
A bird tree by gilbertwood
Photo 2893

A bird tree

I found this tree in a small town coming home from my Christmas celebrations. There were 100's of corellas in the area and this is just a portion of them!
27th December 2024 27th Dec 24

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Linda Godwin
Wow, I imagine it wasn't quiet until they settled in. Super find!
December 27th, 2024  
Babs ace
They do love going round in gangs don't they.
December 27th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wow, that's quite a group. Nice shot and find.
December 27th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Wow! So many in one place!
December 28th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning - such a crowd !
December 28th, 2024  
