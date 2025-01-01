Previous
First photo for 2025 by gilbertwood
Photo 2894

First photo for 2025

I was quite happy with my first photo for 2025! It will be interesting to see how the year progresses! Happy New Year everyone - make 2025 a great year. Cheers :)
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Islandgirl ace
What a sweet photo and lovely birds!
Happy New Year Denise!
January 1st, 2025  
