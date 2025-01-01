Sign up
Previous
Photo 2894
First photo for 2025
I was quite happy with my first photo for 2025! It will be interesting to see how the year progresses! Happy New Year everyone - make 2025 a great year. Cheers :)
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
1
0
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2894
photos
134
followers
72
following
792% complete
2887
2888
2889
2890
2891
2892
2893
2894
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
1st January 2025 12:08pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
birds
,
new-year
,
blue-wrens
Islandgirl
ace
What a sweet photo and lovely birds!
Happy New Year Denise!
January 1st, 2025
Happy New Year Denise!