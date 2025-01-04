Previous
It's just not cricket....... by gilbertwood
It's just not cricket.......

.........unless it's played on the beach in Australia! Here are 5 grandsons who managed to clear a part of the beach while their match was in progress. We've just had a beautiful hot weekend with them all home.
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Kerry McCarthy ace
Fun capture! Looks hot!
January 5th, 2025  
Elisa Smith ace
Classic, such a great photo and memory to come. Love it, love everything about it. 😍
January 5th, 2025  
