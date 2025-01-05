Previous
This is where I spent the day at the beach by gilbertwood
Photo 2896

This is where I spent the day at the beach

Teaching Tilly how to catch waves. And she took to it "like a duck to water" and didn't stop for over 2 hours!
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
793% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact