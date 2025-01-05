Sign up
Photo 2896
This is where I spent the day at the beach
Teaching Tilly how to catch waves. And she took to it "like a duck to water" and didn't stop for over 2 hours!
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2896
photos
134
followers
72
following
beach
waves
surfing
granddaughter
