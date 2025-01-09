Sign up
Previous
Photo 2898
My little beach mate
I spent a few hours on the beach photographing these tiny red-capped plovers (15cm - 3inches) They flit around very quickly so it was a challenge (which I enjoyed) to capture them.
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
1
0
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2898
photos
133
followers
71
following
793% complete
2891
2892
2893
2894
2895
2896
2897
2898
Views
9
1
365
Canon EOS 80D
8th January 2025 11:50am
bird
,
beach
,
plover
,
red-capped-plover
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
Wonderful capture & low pov
January 9th, 2025
