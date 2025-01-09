Previous
My little beach mate by gilbertwood
Photo 2898

My little beach mate

I spent a few hours on the beach photographing these tiny red-capped plovers (15cm - 3inches) They flit around very quickly so it was a challenge (which I enjoyed) to capture them.
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
793% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

l.eggzy (Linda) ace
Wonderful capture & low pov
January 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact