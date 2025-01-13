Previous
Brolly photo before cake! by gilbertwood
Photo 2900

Brolly photo before cake!

All Raff & Sulli wanted to do was eat the birthday cake which my sister brought. I had to "blackmail" them into a photo before they could eat it!
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Beryl Lloyd ace
Happy birthday Denise - those little rascals are itching to get at your cake aren't they !
January 13th, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
Happy Birthday! Love their cheeky grins.
January 13th, 2025  
Babs ace
Brolly people, the next generation.
January 13th, 2025  
