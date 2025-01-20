Previous
They're back! by gilbertwood
Photo 2901

They're back!

Now that the flowering gums are exploding, the musk lorikeets are enjoying their feast. I don't know where they go when the flowers have finished!
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
794% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a wonderful burst of colour and great shot of the beautiful bird.

I have the same problem here Denise, wish I knew where they go after the proteas have finished flowering. It is nearing the end soon.
January 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact