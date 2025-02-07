Previous
Smokey sunset at the 12 Apostles by gilbertwood
Smokey sunset at the 12 Apostles

A friend and I ventured to the 12 Apostles (only 1 hour away) to see what the sunset would look like with the smoke in the air. I'm now pleased to report that the fires are now contained and the weather is not a threat any more.
Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
