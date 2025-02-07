Sign up
Previous
Photo 2908
Smokey sunset at the 12 Apostles
A friend and I ventured to the 12 Apostles (only 1 hour away) to see what the sunset would look like with the smoke in the air. I'm now pleased to report that the fires are now contained and the weather is not a threat any more.
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
0
0
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
6th February 2025 9:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
ocean
,
smoke
,
12-apostles
,
gor
