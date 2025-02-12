Previous
Fishing for the moon by gilbertwood
Photo 2910

Fishing for the moon

I was at the breakwater watching the full moon rise and couldn't resist this shot!
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
797% complete

Carole Sandford ace
Well spotted!
February 13th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous!
February 13th, 2025  
Lynne
And you captured it perfectly with the moon and fishing pole.
February 14th, 2025  
