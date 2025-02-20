Previous
Nearly gone! by gilbertwood
Photo 2913

Nearly gone!

I was out near our waterfall Thursday, so popped in to take a look - it's now only a trickle. We are experiencing drought conditions down our way, and today won't help as we have 39C (100F)
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
798% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact