Looking for lunch by gilbertwood
Looking for lunch

Another photo to show how dry we are here - the corellas are struggling to find food in the park across the road. Thanks for all your well wishes for rain to arrive soon - none in sight yet!
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
