Photo 2916
What you lookin' at?
This highland cow has intrigued me for awhile, and today I was able to catch a photo!
4th March 2025
4th Mar 25
3
2
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
cow
horn
*lynn
ace
What a great face and horns!
March 5th, 2025
Babs
ace
Aw he has got wonky handlebars
March 5th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
He's a beauty with his wonky horns!
March 5th, 2025
