What you lookin' at? by gilbertwood
What you lookin' at?

This highland cow has intrigued me for awhile, and today I was able to catch a photo!
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
*lynn ace
What a great face and horns!
March 5th, 2025  
Babs ace
Aw he has got wonky handlebars
March 5th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
He's a beauty with his wonky horns!
March 5th, 2025  
