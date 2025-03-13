Previous
Lunar halo by gilbertwood
Photo 2919

Lunar halo

Last night with the moon at 99% I was photographing it at different places. Then all of a sudden a "rainbow" appeared around it. It was more colourful to the naked eye, but none the less it was amazing!
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
799% complete

Photo Details

