The setting moon by gilbertwood
Photo 2920

The setting moon

I've had 24 hours of an amazing moon! Friday morning I woke to a bright glow, so raced to the beach to watch the moon set - it didn't disappoint!
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
