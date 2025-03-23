Previous
New brolly members by gilbertwood
Photo 2922

We have just had a wonderful trip to Adelaide to see the Chihuly sculptures in the Adelaide Gardens (photos to come) Each morning we would walk our host's dogs - and I just couldn't resist because they were beautiful obedient dogs!
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
