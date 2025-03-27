Previous
Brolly girls with Chihuly glass sculpture by gilbertwood
Photo 2923

Brolly girls with Chihuly glass sculpture

We were so overwhelmed with the beauty, size and amazing glass sculptures in the Adelaide Gardens. Luckily we were able to get some photos with these fantastic sculptures :)
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
