Four of a kind by gilbertwood
Four of a kind

I was happy to spot 4 red-browed finches briefly together for a photo. Sorry for my lack of commenting lately but life has been very hectic for a few weeks!
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Lana Hill
Perfect title for those cuties.
April 9th, 2025  
