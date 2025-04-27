Sign up
Photo 2929
A day in the nature reserve
The brolly girls spent yesterday afternoon walking through the Ralph Illidge Sanctuary looking for native animals, birds & plants. We didn't see many wildlife but we managed to have fun and afternoon tea :)
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
4
1
365
Canon EOS 80D
26th April 2025 5:12pm
australian
umbrella
sanctuary
brolly-girls
