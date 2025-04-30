Previous
Just doing my exercises! by gilbertwood
Photo 2930

Just doing my exercises!

Spotted this koala on a drive recently - not their usual pose in a tree!
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
802% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Valerie Chesney ace
Oh Denise, what a find...
look at those fluffy ears & I agree not the usual pose! Fav..
April 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact