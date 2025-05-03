Sign up
Previous
Photo 2931
When sun power meets wind power
I like this time of year when the sun sets behind the turbines on the horizon.
3rd May 2025
3rd May 25
3
4
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Photo Details
Views
7
7
Comments
3
3
Fav's
4
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
2nd May 2025 7:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
wind-turbines
Babs
ace
Magnificent shot fav
May 3rd, 2025
Brian
ace
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
May 3rd, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
Stunning, Denise!
May 3rd, 2025
