Full moon rising by gilbertwood
Full moon rising

Went in search of a different place to watch the full moon rise and found this spot on the Hopkins River.
13th May 2025 13th May 25

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
