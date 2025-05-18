Previous
Fishing companions by gilbertwood
Fishing companions

It was fun watching the pelicans (up tp 5 of them) and the egret fishing where the river mouth was blocked. And one pelican did catch a huge one!
Denise Wood

Diana ace
They are beautiful, fabulous capture and scene.
May 18th, 2025  
