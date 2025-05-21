Previous
Drought by gilbertwood
Drought

As I have mentioned, we really need rain in our part of the world - s/w corner Victoria, Australia. We 're usually in a "rain belt" but sadly not the past 18 months. Farmers are feeding hay and/or grain to keep their stock alive. Not a good sight.
Diana ace
Wonderful nature scene and capture, so sad re the rain though. I sure hope they get the necessary relief soon.
May 21st, 2025  
Babs ace
Oh dear from one extreme to another between you and NSW. We are ok but flooding north of us.
We had a bit of a break today from the rain but more on the way tomorrow apparently. I wish we could send some your way
May 21st, 2025  
Denise Wood
@onewing Yes it would be great for everyone if that NSW rain was here and not there! I jus saw Taree on the news - devastating!!
May 21st, 2025  
