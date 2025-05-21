Sign up
Previous
Photo 2936
Drought
As I have mentioned, we really need rain in our part of the world - s/w corner Victoria, Australia. We 're usually in a "rain belt" but sadly not the past 18 months. Farmers are feeding hay and/or grain to keep their stock alive. Not a good sight.
21st May 2025
21st May 25
3
0
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
21st May 2025 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cattle
,
drought
,
farm
,
paddock
Diana
ace
Wonderful nature scene and capture, so sad re the rain though. I sure hope they get the necessary relief soon.
May 21st, 2025
Babs
ace
Oh dear from one extreme to another between you and NSW. We are ok but flooding north of us.
We had a bit of a break today from the rain but more on the way tomorrow apparently. I wish we could send some your way
May 21st, 2025
Denise Wood
@onewing
Yes it would be great for everyone if that NSW rain was here and not there! I jus saw Taree on the news - devastating!!
May 21st, 2025
