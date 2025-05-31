Sign up
Previous
Photo 2938
Leader of the pack
The pelicans are very entertaining as they cruise the river mouth looking for fish.
31st May 2025
31st May 25
3
3
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2938
photos
133
followers
72
following
804% complete
View this month »
2931
2932
2933
2934
2935
2936
2937
2938
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
28th May 2025 3:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
river
,
pelicans
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
Goregeous!!
May 31st, 2025
Linda Godwin
Working together in a dance.
May 31st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wow...This is a cool capture.
May 31st, 2025
