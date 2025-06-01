Sign up
Previous
Photo 2939
What a start to winter!
We were treated to the Aurora Australis on June 1st. And luckily where I live on the southern coast, we get an amazing view :)
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Tags
coast
,
aurora
,
warrnambool
,
aurora-australis
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful sky!
June 2nd, 2025
Jane Pittenger
ace
Beautiful
June 2nd, 2025
