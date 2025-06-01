Previous
What a start to winter! by gilbertwood
Photo 2939

What a start to winter!

We were treated to the Aurora Australis on June 1st. And luckily where I live on the southern coast, we get an amazing view :)
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
805% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful sky!
June 2nd, 2025  
Jane Pittenger ace
Beautiful
June 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact