World Ocean Day by gilbertwood
World Ocean Day

Just heard it is W.O.D today so thought this appropriate! Winter has finally arrived in our drought stricken area with wild oceans and over 50 mls (2") of rain. We are cold, but happy!
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
all power to you mother nature!
June 8th, 2025  
