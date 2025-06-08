Sign up
Previous
Photo 2940
World Ocean Day
Just heard it is W.O.D today so thought this appropriate! Winter has finally arrived in our drought stricken area with wild oceans and over 50 mls (2") of rain. We are cold, but happy!
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
1
1
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2940
photos
133
followers
72
following
Tags
sea
,
winter
,
ocean
,
wave
,
breakwater
,
wave-crash
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
all power to you mother nature!
June 8th, 2025
