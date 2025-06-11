Previous
Three in a tree by gilbertwood
Photo 2942

Three in a tree

I was photographing 2 blue wrens snuggled together when suddenly a third one joined the party :)
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
806% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact