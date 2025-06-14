Previous
Moon and milky way by gilbertwood
Photo 2943

Moon and milky way

We were out looking for our second aurora last night but the moon rising with the milky way stole my attention!
14th June 2025 14th Jun 25

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
806% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact