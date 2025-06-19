Previous
Pink and red go well together by gilbertwood
Pink and red go well together

Spotted this galah having a feed on the red berries just down my street.
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a handsome lad !
June 20th, 2025  
