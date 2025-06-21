Previous
Winter solstice by gilbertwood
Photo 2947

Winter solstice

Here in the southern hemisphere we have just experienced our winter solstice. Now we can look forward to longer and warmer days! Well, it might take awhile yet!
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
807% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

